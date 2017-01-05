Broadway Week is back with unbeatable two-for-one ticket deals to the best shows

Want to take in a Broadway show, bring a date, and not go bankrupt? Good news: Broadway Week in NYC has returned for 2017! Right now you can buy two-for-one tickets to 20 Broadway shows. Seats are going fast. Here are five picks from what’s available. Remember, this deal is good for performances from January 17 through February 5 only. Some of the shows (like Dear Evan Hansen) are hits, so availability is limited.



BEST MUSICAL OF THE SEASON, PART 1

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Now’s a great time to catch Dave Malloy’s quirky yet heartbreaking musical based on about 70 pages of War and Peace. The show opened to huge acclaim and strong box office ($1.3M last week), but we’re still a few months off from the madness of Tony season. It’s a great way to warm up the winter.



BEST MUSICAL OF THE SEASON, PART 2

Dear Evan Hansen

You could say the same about Natasha and Pierre’s next-door neighbor on West 45th Street: This gorgeous new musical features a jaw-dropping performance by Ben Platt (pictured above) as a painfully introverted high schooler. Right now, Platt's easily the frontrunner for a Tony.



FOR A GOOD LAUGH (OR 20)

Oh, Hello on Broadway

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s very funny show about two grumpy, sponging, passive-aggressive Upper West Siders must close January 22, so if you need a few guffaws to get you through the month (particularly Inauguration Day), go for it.



BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE ON BROADWAY

The Front Page

Frankly, we were surprised to see this one participating in Broadway Week. Jack O’Brien’s razor-sharp revival of a 1928 satire on cynical and ruthless newspaper reporters has been selling out due to a starry cast (Nathan Lane, John Slattery, John Goodman). The entire cast is terrific—and you can fact-check us on that.



THE LONG-RUNNING HIT YOU SHOULD FINALLY SEE

Wicked

Whaaaat?!? You haven’t seen Wicked yet? Granted, if you’re the sort of person who would love a girl-power, pop-flavored musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz, you’ve probably already been. But why not give it a try? It may have you “defying gravity” with sheer joy.



