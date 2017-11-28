Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway run has been extended through June

Bruce Springsteen's Broadway run, which started October 3, has been extended through the end of June. That’s good news for anyone who got shut out of tickets the first go-round a.k.a. pretty much everyone. On December 19, tickets for the well-received, mostly-solo show will be offered to fans enrolled in the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. They'll still run you around $200 a pop, but hey, working-class tunes ain't cheap.

For working joes, this extended run presents plenty of new opportunities to enter (and, let's face it, most likely lose) the ticket lottery. Winners get the chance to buy their tickets for the relatively affordable price of $75, plus fees.

How good is this thing, anyway? In his five-star review, our theater critic Adam Feldman wrote that “it's an intimate show and a generous one, not just to past friends and collaborators but also to the audience.” Five stars—not too shabby. Enter the lottery here.

