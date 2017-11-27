Catch the final performances at UCB Chelsea this week

It's about to be sunrise, sunset for beloved comedy institution Upright Citizens Brigade. The quasi-cult improv theater is shutting down its Chelsea location and setting up shop in a Hell's Kitchen venue that better complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. To toast the end of a decade-long run in the neighborhood, the theater hosts over-the-top performances featuring current students and all-star alumni tonight and tomorrow. For followers, students and alumni of the theater, this week carries the religious fervor of a fast day, so be sure to show up early if you want to survive the line.

Monday, November 27

Monday and Tuesday at 6:30pm, catch advanced study students (the Sea Org of UCB) showcasing their improv skills at New Team Harold. Tickets are $5; be sure to R.S.V.P. online.

At Gravid Water at 8pm Monday, well-known alumni from 30 Rock, SNL, Broadway and beyond tear into scenes from Shakespeare and Sophocles, with actors performing memorized lines and improvisers making up nonsense as they go. Show up early for the standby line.

At Basement For Rent: Who's Taking Over the Lease at 9:30pm Monday, more than two dozen potential renters for the Chelsea space make their case to move in. This one features some of our favorites, including Mike Kelton, Tim Dunn, Jo Firestone and Brandon Scott Jones—and you can still buy a $7 ticket.

If you're jonesing to have your moment in front of the rest of the initiates, throw your name in the bucket for sixty seconds of eternal glory at the Last Chance Chelsea open mic at 11pm tonight. The show is free, but you better R.S.V.P. online.

Tuesday, November 28

For its final hours on this plane of reality, UCB Chelsea throws down with Harold Night: Squatters Rights at 8pm, a marathon showdown of teams including Moose, By The Book, Ice Cold Bev, Mermaids, Some Kid, Fluffty and poHa (we don't know what any of these mean either). Even though it's sold out, you can get in the standby line, but beware: this show will likely go for hours, without breaks, so be sure to wear your comfy shoes. It's going down.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.