Central Park’s first statue honoring women finally gets a location

It’s about time.

On Monday, a spot in Central Park was dedicated to the upcoming statue honoring the Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Woman Suffrage Movement. There’s been fundraising for over a year for the project, overseen by The Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony Statue Fund Inc., with the help of a local Girl Scout troop.

Found on the Literary Walk near Naumburg Bandshell, the spot will feature the park’s very first statue honoring women. Yes, there are statues of fictional women like Alice in Wonderland and Juliet (of Romeo and Juliet fame), but there’s not a single monument to real-life iconic women in Central Park. The new one, commemorating the work of suffragettes, will be even better than the Fearless Girl.

Also celebrating women’s suffrage—it had its 100th anniversary on Monday—are the stickers you get for voting in NYC’s municipal election today. So get out there and vote, New Yorkers!

