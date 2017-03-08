Emma Watson hid feminist books at statues of iconic women in NYC today

Did you notice a famous face in the crowds of women wearing red today? Calling herself a “ninja book-fairy,” Emma Watson (also wearing red, of course) snuck around NYC and hid feminist books at statues of iconic women in the city for International Women’s Day.
The actress visited the Harriet Tubman memorial in Harlem, the Joan of Arc statue in Riverside Park and the Gertrude Stein statue in Bryant Park, along with other locations throughout the city. We’re not sure if she made it to the Statue of Liberty, though Lady Liberty herself seemed to be making a statement about #DayWithoutAWoman.
The Beauty and the Beast star has already hidden books on the subway and given advice at Grand Central in the name of feminism. If you want to get involved (and possibly run into Watson), check out the inspiring events at HeForShe’s Arts Week, which starts today! Watson helped launch the gender equality organization, which is hosting everything from Broadway shows to comedy nights all week to support female artists.
Today I'm a red-striking ninja book-fairy out to spread some wise women's words @the_bookfairies #IWDOurSharedShelf #IWD #adaywithoutawoman pic.twitter.com/sOBhrHremg— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 8, 2017
Dropping off books at Harriet Tubman memorial in NYC ✊📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman @the_bookfairies https://t.co/fmjY1zro14 pic.twitter.com/wJTKDBfjPg— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 9, 2017
Dropping off books at the Joan of Arc memorial in NYC ✊📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman @the_bookfairies https://t.co/p8qrMJBbXk pic.twitter.com/jdiUGgl3F5— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 9, 2017
Dropping off books at Gertrude Stein statue in NYC✊📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman @the_bookfairies https://t.co/kJhmZfvBzw pic.twitter.com/rb81acPFkn— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 9, 2017
Dropping off books at Eleanor Roosevelt's monument✊📚#IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman @bookfairiesworldwide https://t.co/cn2EffRyzd pic.twitter.com/LUz2Dyi9mv— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 9, 2017
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ