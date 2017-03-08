Emma Watson hid feminist books at statues of iconic women in NYC today

Did you notice a famous face in the crowds of women wearing red today? Calling herself a “ninja book-fairy,” Emma Watson (also wearing red, of course) snuck around NYC and hid feminist books at statues of iconic women in the city for International Women’s Day.

The actress visited the Harriet Tubman memorial in Harlem, the Joan of Arc statue in Riverside Park and the Gertrude Stein statue in Bryant Park, along with other locations throughout the city. We’re not sure if she made it to the Statue of Liberty, though Lady Liberty herself seemed to be making a statement about #DayWithoutAWoman.

The Beauty and the Beast star has already hidden books on the subway and given advice at Grand Central in the name of feminism. If you want to get involved (and possibly run into Watson), check out the inspiring events at HeForShe’s Arts Week, which starts today! Watson helped launch the gender equality organization, which is hosting everything from Broadway shows to comedy nights all week to support female artists.