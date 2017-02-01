Check out the sick throwbacks you can get at the Manhattan Vintage Show

A photo posted by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow) on Jan 30, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Calling all you vintage-sifting fiends! The Manhattan Vintage Show is back at the Metropolitan Pavilion this weekend, and if you need fun and funky threads to sport during New York Fashion Week, this is the place to shop.

If you’re not familiar, the two-day expo is every retro lover’s dream, featuring more than 80 of the best vintage dealers from coast to coast. Price points generally start at around $20, and the $15 ticket ($20 at the door) is definitely worth it since you'll get access to prime throwbacks from the 1900s all the way up to the 1990s. Get your ticket here.

We did a little creepin' on The Manhattan Vintage Show’s Instagram account and saw that there will be some pretty sick pieces this year, from vintage Chanel bags to mod dresses. Take a look for yourself! For more outdated looks, check out our list of the best vintage clothing stores.





What Goes Around Comes Around will offer a sweet range of vintage Chanel bags. (We're praying this blue velvet bag makes an appearance.)

A video posted by WGACA (@whatgoesaroundnyc) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Form Vintage will offer stunning Victorian and Edwardian silver jewelry.

A photo posted by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:00am PST

These 90s leather, patchwork jeans are giving us major heart palpitations.

Pull an Edie Sedgwick and shop Olive and Olaf's curated collection of mod dresses.

A photo posted by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow) on Jan 25, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

This could be you rocking those 80s Fiorucci overalls.

A photo posted by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Penny Lane called, and she wants her jacket back. Hush, Penny—it's too cute to be returned.

A photo posted by Manhattan Vintage Show (@thevintageshow) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:03pm PST



Basic black dress, be damned.