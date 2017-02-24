Check out these great photos of Broadway’s newest theater, only 114 years old

Broadway’s newest venue is actually one its oldest: The Hudson Theatre, which opened way back in 1903, just celebrated the opening of its first live show since 1968: a splendid Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford (my four-star review is here). I was delighted to visit Broadway’s 41st house, located on the same block as the Belasco on the under-valued east side of the theater district. Quick takes from one visit: comfortable yet classy and very attractive. The seats are notably wide, with ample leg room. The bar is spacious and gorgeous; you actually want to hang out there during intermission. Don’t forget to look up and admire the glass dome pieces that overhang the Tiffany Lobby. As for drinks, they serve wine in real (breakable) glasses. A Broadway theater treating us like adults? It’s weird to see audience members tottering back to their seats clutching real glasses, not tacky, branded sippy cups. We already went over the fascinating history of the Hudson in 2015. Following are pictures of the interior. Enjoy!

A full house at the Hudson tonight.

Be sure to check out the gorgeous Tiffany glass dome.

As Sondheim's George sings: "Color and light. There's only color and light. Yellow and white. Just blue and yellow and white."

Tired of cramped seating and zero legroom as in most Broadway theaters? You can spread out here.

Sunday in the Park with George is only running through April 23. Get your tickets now. It's one of Broadway's best shows.



