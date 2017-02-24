  • Blog
Check out this La La Land parody, NY NY Land

By Jillian Anthony Posted: Friday February 24 2017, 5:26pm

YouTube: cannibalmilkshake

In the never-ending saga of how different New York is from Los Angeles—and the argument over which city is better—we all know there's a lot to discuss.

La La Land, one of our best movies of 2016, is up for 14 Oscars this Sunday. The film shows Los Angeles in a bright-hued (literally), joyful light, praising the city's dreamers and excellent weather. Well guess what? New York's got dreamers and great weather (at least today) too! And this YouTube parody, about the somewhat dimmer, more cutthroat, possibly illegal world of finance and startup hopefuls in the Big Apple, show's you how La La Land might be if it were filmed here (Hint: There's 100% more pizza).

 

