Check out this new oyster bar and cinema program in Tribeca

Fancy dinner and movie? Sure, it’s one of the most overused date ideas in the book, but there’s a new oyster bar in Tribeca, which offers a unique twist to the clichéd classic.

You and bae should head to the Oyster Bar (opened last month) inside the Roxy Hotel, which offers discounted cocktails and $1 oysters during happy hour (starts at 5pm). Afterward, head to Roxy Cinema downstairs to catch a great flick and munch on concession snacks such as popcorn, Red Vines and Snow Caps.

While Roxy Cinema has been around for a little while now, the joint just re-launched a new movie lineup at the start of this year, which includes new, indie and classic films. Best of all, movie tickets are only $10, which is cheaper than most. Impress your date without paying the price! Here's what’s on deck below:

Friday, March 24

Hackshaw Ridge at 7:30pm

Marie Antoinette at midnight

Saturday, March 25

Jawbreaker at 4pm

Another Earth at 6pm

Jackie at 7:35pm

Manchester By The Sea at 9:30pm

Carrie at midnight

Sunday, March 26

Clueless at 2pm

Nocturnal Animals at 4:30pm

Gas, Food & Lodging at 6pm

Fences at 8pm

Thursday, March 30

Moonlight at 7:30pm

Friday, March 31

Harry Benson: Shoot First at 7pm

Fences at 9pm

Multiple Maniacs at midnight

Photograph: Courtesy The Roxy Hotel