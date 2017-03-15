Check out this new oyster bar and cinema program in Tribeca

Fancy dinner and movie? Sure, it’s one of the most overused date ideas in the book, but there’s a new oyster bar in Tribeca, which offers a unique twist to the clichéd classic.
You and bae should head to the Oyster Bar (opened last month) inside the Roxy Hotel, which offers discounted cocktails and $1 oysters during happy hour (starts at 5pm). Afterward, head to Roxy Cinema downstairs to catch a great flick and munch on concession snacks such as popcorn, Red Vines and Snow Caps.
While Roxy Cinema has been around for a little while now, the joint just re-launched a new movie lineup at the start of this year, which includes new, indie and classic films. Best of all, movie tickets are only $10, which is cheaper than most. Impress your date without paying the price! Here's what’s on deck below:
Friday, March 24
Hackshaw Ridge at 7:30pm
Marie Antoinette at midnight
Saturday, March 25
Jawbreaker at 4pm
Another Earth at 6pm
Jackie at 7:35pm
Manchester By The Sea at 9:30pm
Carrie at midnight
Sunday, March 26
Clueless at 2pm
Nocturnal Animals at 4:30pm
Gas, Food & Lodging at 6pm
Fences at 8pm
Thursday, March 30
Moonlight at 7:30pm
Friday, March 31
Harry Benson: Shoot First at 7pm
Fences at 9pm
Multiple Maniacs at midnight
Photograph: Courtesy The Roxy Hotel
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ