Chelsea's iconic Empire Diner reopened this week

By Alyson Penn Posted: Tuesday April 25 2017, 1:09pm

Photograph: Quentin Bacon

Empire Diner, the famous Chelsea luncheonette whose Art Deco exterior has been featured in everything from Woody Allen’s Manhattan to the opening credits of Saturday Night Live, re-opened last night to merge the old with the new.

Partnering with the team behind Cafeteria, chef John DeLucie (the Waverly Inn, the Lion) is taking over from Food Network toque Amanda Freitag, who previously took on the iconic, albeit beleaguered, space back until late 2015. Inside the vintage digs—complete with restored stainless steel, wood panels and outdoor seating in the warmer months—DeLucie will serve classic American cuisine, including macaroni and cheese with Black Diamond cheddar and Parmesan breadcrumbs, a double-patty burger with herbed French fries, and sourdough-pretzel fried chicken with chili-mustard sauce. 

The restaurant, located at 210 Tenth Avenue, is currently only open for dinner, with breakfast, brunch and lunch to be served in the following weeks. Check out the space and plates below. 

 

Empire Diner
Photograph: Quentin Bacon

 

Empire Diner
Photograph: Quentin Bacon

 

Burger at Empire Diner
Photograph: Quentin Bacon

 

 

Black bass at Empire Diner
Photograph: Quentin Bacon

 

Artichokes at Empire Diner
Photograph: Quentin Bacon

  

