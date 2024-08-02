Subscribe
The Dutch
The Dutch

The best American restaurants in NYC

Find farm-to-table produce, sustainable practices and innovative plating at the best New American restaurants in NYC.

Photograph: Noah Fecks

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo & Rachel Pelz
What does a “New American” restaurant really mean? With standard-bearers like Blue Hill at Stone Barns and the now completely plant-based Eleven Madison Park, New American food is marked by a showcasing of hyper-local produce, a focus on sustainability and tableside flourishes that come pretty darn close to theater. But New American dining can be more than just fine dining and farm-to-table restaurants—as good as they may be. The newest buzzy restaurant on the NYC scene, Afro-Caribbean restaurant Tatiana, serves up spectacular curried goat patties and crispy okra, dishes as reflective of America as pizza or hot dogs. We’re lucky enough to get to experience NYC’s reimagining of New American cuisine, so set your alarm for some reservation drops and try the best New American restaurants in NYC.

Best American restaurants in NYC

1. Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi

  • Upper West Side
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi
Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi
Photograph: Courtesy of Adrian Gaut

Everybody loves Afro-Caribbean restaurant Tatiana—and for good reason. While reservations might seem nearly impossible to come by, it’s worth the wait to try chef Kwame Onwuachi’s take on New American food. Share curried goat patties, crispy okra and piri piri salad, then order the tender, decadent short rib pastrami that has become a fixture on the menu, though its preparation frequently changes. For dessert, there’s the “Bodega Special,” which combines a take on the classic Cosmic Brownie with powdered sugar donut ice cream and fresh Sorrel. What could be more American than that? 

2. Crown Shy

  • American
  • Financial District
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Crown Shy
Crown Shy
Photograph: Courtesy Natalie Black

The loss of James Kent, the chef behind Crown Shy, was a heartbreaking hit to the culinary world. His restaurant, hidden in an unassuming office tower, remains a revelation. Not too fancy but certainly celebratory, it serves up tantalizing dishes listed only by their ingredients, like “Mafaldine, Sungold, Calabrian Chili,” and “Scallop, Honeydew, Cucumbers.” A meal there is as transcendent as one at Eleven Madison Park, of which Kent was an alum, although Crown Shy is significantly more approachable. Don’t skip the satsuma orange ice cream, which is served with toasted marshmallow and demands to be eaten if you haven’t saved room.

3. Eleven Madison Park

  • American creative
  • Flatiron
  • price 4 of 4
Eleven Madison Park
Eleven Madison Park
Photograph: Noah Fecks + Paul Wagtouicz

Swiss chef Daniel Humm mans the plant-based kitchen at this vast Art Deco jewel, which began life as a brasserie before evolving into one of the city’s most rarefied and progressive eateries. The service is famously mannered, and the room is among the city’s most grand. But the heady, epic tasting menus are the true heart of Eleven Madison Park, a format that spotlights Humm’s auteur instincts and way with vegetables.

4. Estela

  • Contemporary American
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4
Estela
Estela
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

Here you are at 8pm on a Monday, in a packed restaurant with an hour-and-a-half wait. The familiar decor belies the talents of Ignacio Mattos, the imaginative Uruguayan-born chef cooking in this Mediterranean-tinged spot. Mattos has reined in his modernist tendencies at Estela, which serves an ever-changing, mostly small-plates menu that bridges the gap between the now-closed space-age Isa and the homey Italian he cooked at Il Buco.

5. ABC Kitchen

  • Contemporary American
  • Union Square
  • price 2 of 4
ABC Kitchen
ABC Kitchen
Photograph: Noah Fecks

While plenty of New York restaurants make sustainability a priority—sourcing their ingredients locally and crafting dining rooms from salvaged materials—none have done so with quite as much visual and gastronomic panache as chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s ABC Kitchen. The chef’s “hippie” restaurant, as he’s taken to calling it, is a stunner, as artfully merchandised as the shop that surrounds it. Everything, including the antique armoires, reclaimed-wood tables and chandeliers, is gathered from area artisans. Though the restaurant’s sustainable ethos is outlined on the back of the menu, the cooking, based on ingredients from up and down the East Coast, delivers one message above all: Food that’s good for the planet needn’t be any less opulent, flavorful or stunning to look at.

7. The Dutch

  • Contemporary American
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4
The Dutch
The Dutch
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Like the diverse crowd, the food—from virtuoso Andrew Carmellini—is eclectic: His rollicking menu reflects our increasingly free-form eating habits with loving homages to Chinatown, the barrio, Little Italy and the full range of midtown, from its oyster bars and old chophouses to its taquerias and noodle-shop dives. To showcase this multicultural fare, design firm Roman and Williams divided the old Cub Room space into a cozy warren of intimate rooms with brass fixtures, cream brick walls and dark wooden beams on the ceilings. The various areas are buzzy, not deafening, with conversations evaporating out of the big picture windows.

8. Roberta’s

  • Pizza
  • East Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4
Roberta’s
Roberta’s
Photograph: Courtesy Jolie Ruben

Buzzing with urban-farming fund-raisers, local brewers pouring their ales and food-world luminaries fresh off Heritage Radio interviews, this sprawling hangout has become the unofficial meeting place for Brooklyn's sustainable-food movement. Opened in 2008 by Chris Parachini, Brandon Hoy and Carlo Mirarchi, Roberta's features its own rooftop garden, a food-focused Internet-radio station and a kitchen that turns out excellent, locally sourced dishes, like marinated cucumbers with spicy seeds or oxtail lasagna made with horseradish. The pizzas—like the Cheesus Christ, topped with mozzarella, Taleggio, Parmesan, black pepper and cream—are among the borough's best.

9. Family Meal at Blue Hill

  • American
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 3 of 4
Family Meal at Blue Hill
Family Meal at Blue Hill
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Hill

More than a mere crusader for sustainability, Dan Barber is also one of the most talented cooks in town. He builds his menuless, shared plate “family meal” experience around whatever’s at its peak on his Westchester farm. Once among the most sedate little restaurants in the Village, this cramped subterranean jewel box has become one of the most raucous.

10. Olmsted

  • Contemporary American
  • Prospect Heights
  • price 2 of 4
Olmsted
Olmsted
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Olmsted’s focus on hyperfresh produce should come as no surprise, given chef Greg Baxtrom’s résumé. Before opening this seasonal Prospect Heights spot, the chef put in kitchen time at renowned ingredient-driven restaurants like Chicago’s Alinea, Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Atera. At Atera, Baxtrom met horticulturist Ian Rothman, and they partnered for this white-brick 50-seat dining room, which sports high ceilings, a chef’s counter and butcher-block tables, as well as the backyard garden, equipped with produce beds growing vegetables, flowers and herbs.

