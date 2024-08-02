What does a “New American” restaurant really mean? With standard-bearers like Blue Hill at Stone Barns and the now completely plant-based Eleven Madison Park, New American food is marked by a showcasing of hyper-local produce, a focus on sustainability and tableside flourishes that come pretty darn close to theater. But New American dining can be more than just fine dining and farm-to-table restaurants—as good as they may be. The newest buzzy restaurant on the NYC scene, Afro-Caribbean restaurant Tatiana, serves up spectacular curried goat patties and crispy okra, dishes as reflective of America as pizza or hot dogs. We’re lucky enough to get to experience NYC’s reimagining of New American cuisine, so set your alarm for some reservation drops and try the best New American restaurants in NYC.

