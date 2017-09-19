Clinton Hall will start serving a sour cream and onion doughnut grilled cheese, because why not?

Last winter, Clinton Hall teamed up with the Doughnut Project on a doughnut grilled cheese, and everyone on the internet lost their shit. The greasy monstrosity is comprised of a halved habanero-bacon doughnut stuffed to the brim with mozzarella cheese. It's then hung on a pretzel hanger above a bowl of tomato soup. It's what you'd call a “dining experience.”

Now, the beer hall is partnering with a different confectioner, Sugar Factory, on a new, similar creation: the Sour Cream n’ Onion Doughnut Grilled Cheese. While almost identical to its predecessor, the new dish features a scallion-filled doughnut with a sour cream glaze, and instead of a mozzarella stuffing and a tomato soup side, it's filled with cheddar and served over a bowl of potato soup.

The new grilled cheese will be available at all three of Clinton Hall's locations for $15 starting Monday, September 25.