Combat winter blues by getting pumped for these upcoming flower festivals

If Old Man Winter and the recent snowstorm are bringing you down, we decided to cheer you up with these awesome upcoming flower festivals. New York truly blossoms in spring, so take a moment to stop and smell the roses (and other vegetation) at these floral-focused events. The first one kicks off next weekend—February 18!

“The Orchid Show”

Things get super tropical at New York Botanical Garden—just when we need the warmth most. At the 15th annual “Orchid Show” inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to Thailand, this year’s theme, after viewing a kaleidoscopic range of Vanda orchids. Come prepared to snap an envy-inducing Instagram shot of a traditional Thai pavilion adorned with hundreds of gorgeous plants. And if you think you have a green thumb, you’re in luck: You can nab one of your very own at the NYBG Shop or attend an orchid-care demonstration to learn how to give the budding bloom a chance.

Stay for the: Cocktails, Thai dance performances and live music on select nights. 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx (718-817-8700, nybg.org). Sat 18–Apr 9; $20–$25.

Macy’s Flower Show

New Yorkers and out-of-towners alike flock to this floral-filled exhibition, where jaw-dropping arrangements decorated to fit a specific theme are on display for two weeks. The theme for this 43rd annual installment at the megachain’s Herald Square location was still up in the air at press time, but last year’s iteration, “America the Beautiful,” included about a million flowers, plants and trees, all lovingly rendered into scenes like purple mountain majesties and, yup, fruited plains.

Stay for the: Shopping, obviously, made all the more enjoyable with the better-than-perfume smells, as Macy’s first floor is covered floor-to-ceiling in aromatic blossoms. 151 W 34th St (212-695-4400, macys.com). Mar 26–Apr 9; free.

Daffodil Celebration and Wine Weekend

We all know spring is the season for garden parties, and it’s hard to think of a lush green space more perfect for a booze-filled afternoon than the New York Botanical Garden. Take in the fairy-tale–like scenery of 300,000 freshly planted daffodil bulbs while sipping glasses of New York and out-of-state wine from your souvenir chalice and listening to folk-rock band Milton’s tunes. And don’t stop there: Your ticket grants entry all of the NYBG’s 250 acres, including the Perennial Garden, with its colorful tulips and pansies, as well as the Native Plant Garden, which is filled with wildflowers and ferns.

Stay for the: Insightful wine knowledge. Fledgling winos can join a convo with expert sommeliers about the science of spirits. New York Botanical Garden. Apr 29, 30 noon–5pm; $38.

Sakura Matsuri: Cherry Blossom Festival

Your feed is going to blow up with shots of this weekend-long bash that celebrates Japanese culture—so why miss out on the fun? To celebrate the end of Hanami (read: the season of Japanese flower porn), Brooklyn Botanical Garden unveils cherry blossoms at its picturesque peak for two glorious days. But that’s only part of the draw. There’s also a Japanese tea room, an art gallery and a mini flea market hawking loot such as mouthwatering Raaka chocolates, wall scrolls and silk wraps.

Stay for the: Jam-packed schedule of entertainment, which includes Taiko drummers, cosplay actors, samurai sword masters, J-rock bands, stand-up comics and dance parties. 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn (718-623-7200, bbg.org). Apr 29, 30 10am–6pm; $15.