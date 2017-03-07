Dance in a rainbow cloud of colors at these upcoming Holi festivals

Searching for great NYC events in March? Look no further! As the spring equinox approaches, a full moon signals Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, which falls on Monday, March 13 this year. You don’t have to be religious to get in on the fun; just grab a handful of colored powder! Here are five of the brightest Holi jubilees in town. The first celebration kicks off this Saturday, so get get ready to color way outside the lines!

Holi Brunch

Celebrate Holi with a side of PLUR at Stage 48. Be sure to wear white, as guests are given organic colored powder to toss around the four-story fantasyland. Celebrate the season in style with food, cocktails and beats at this party. 605 W 48th St (212-957-1800, stage48.com). Sat 11, Mar 18 noon–7pm; $35, VIP $50.

2017 Phagwah Parade Holi Celebration

This inclusive parade in Richmond Hill, Queens—a neighborhood with strong Guyanese and Punjab communities—hosts a day of fun for all. Kick off the season with a sense of unity and a commitment to living vibrantly. Liberty Ave and 133rd St, Queens (347-709-3179, phagwahparade.us). Sun 12 at 11am; free.

Red Baraat Festival of Colors

Now in its fifth year, this nationwide musical celebration of Holi features performers from countries around the South Asian diaspora. The vibrant lineup includes dhol player Sunny Jain of the eight-piece Red Baraat, surf rockers the Kominas and jazz singer Ganavya Doraiswamy. Le Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St (lpr.com). Mar 16 at 8:30pm; $20, at the door $25.

Holi Festival of Colors celebrations

Get back to the religious roots of the holiday with the Hindu Temple Society of North America at the Queens Museum. Dance all day long at this joint celebration of Holi, spring and Earth Day, open to the entire community. New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens (718-460-8484, ext 112, queensmuseum.org). Apr 23 at 3:30pm; free.

Holi Hai

Get another dose of Holi fun at Governors Island’s annual outdoor celebration, the name of which translates to “It’s Holi!” It’s free to join in on the music, dancing (including Indian dance workshops) and food—just be sure to order your colors from the designated provider, or buy on-site at this family-friendly daytime festival. nycholi.com. May 6 10am–5pm; free.