NYC events in March 2021

Do you miss going to the movies? Syndicated Brooklyn, the theater/kitchen/bar mashup, is showing films outside on a 14-foot-wide white screen on its brick facade to customers ordering drinks and food (from its crowd-pleasing wings and seasoned popcorn to the new Pink Flamingo made with Mezcal, fresh watermelon juice, ginger syrup and lemon). Don't worry, seats are covered and heated, so showings are only canceled in extreme weather.

Syndicated has some "house rules:" There are no tickets—seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must social distance, too.

Syndicated's managing partner Tim Chung said he and his staff decided to move screenings outside because it "became clear that we were not going to be able to have people in our space, both our bar and our theater for some time."

"Since indoor dining and moviegoing feels so uncertain right now, why not try to maximize the outdoor space that we are currently allowed to use? A lot of our customers have been expressing how much they've missed coming to the movies here and so we wanted to try and give them the next best thing," he added.

Most films will play twice: 5:30 and 8pm. You'll want to follow along on Instagram to keep up with what's going on.