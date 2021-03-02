NYC events in March 2021
Make the most of the last month of winter with the best NYC events in March including flower shows with pretty blooms
We’re starting to plan our calendar with the best NYC events in March, which means you can finally start getting excited for warmer weather. The month, which is known for St. Patrick’s Day, is also the time period when the city celebrates Women’s History Month and the start of spring. Things are a bit different this year—heading to the best Irish pubs in the city may not be possible and the St. Patrick's Day Parade may not be happening, but there's still fun to be had, from the Asia Week art show to outdoor movies at Syndicated Bar, Theater and Kitchen. And finally, we can start fantasizing about packing away that puffy coat and gearing up for the best things to do in spring.
Featured events in March 2021
1. Spotlight on Orchids at NYBG
The New York Botanical Garden is forgoing its Orchid Show this year but is doing a limited Spotlight on Orchids across select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, including intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads—planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings, NYBG says. You'll get to discover unusual orchids and artful floral creations by Botanical Garden horticulturists that combine expressive orchids with rocks, tree trunks, vines, and other found materials.
NYBG's Orchid Show will return in 2022. Until then, you can purchase a Garden Pass + Conservatory ticket, which includes access to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and outdoor gardens and collections.
2. Syndicated Sidewalk Cinema
Do you miss going to the movies? Syndicated Brooklyn, the theater/kitchen/bar mashup, is showing films outside on a 14-foot-wide white screen on its brick facade to customers ordering drinks and food (from its crowd-pleasing wings and seasoned popcorn to the new Pink Flamingo made with Mezcal, fresh watermelon juice, ginger syrup and lemon). Don't worry, seats are covered and heated, so showings are only canceled in extreme weather.
Syndicated has some "house rules:" There are no tickets—seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone must social distance, too.
Syndicated's managing partner Tim Chung said he and his staff decided to move screenings outside because it "became clear that we were not going to be able to have people in our space, both our bar and our theater for some time."
"Since indoor dining and moviegoing feels so uncertain right now, why not try to maximize the outdoor space that we are currently allowed to use? A lot of our customers have been expressing how much they've missed coming to the movies here and so we wanted to try and give them the next best thing," he added.
Most films will play twice: 5:30 and 8pm. You'll want to follow along on Instagram to keep up with what's going on.
3. Female BIPOC artwork at Queens Botanical Garden
Six Queens-based female artists of colorr were selected to create site-specific art installations throughout the grounds of Queens Botanical Garden last year, and now, they're back with new work that were informed by the public art pieces from last year that existed on the grounds of the garden. Works included a brightly-colored mixed media rose garden, a work made of color transparencies that project shadows on the ground, a large cyanotype paper flower surrounded by smaller cyanotype ferns, and tags with information honoring the many women that have met violent endings at the hands of a loved one, sculptural rocks made of abstract paintings on Mylar and a large painting along the skylight railing, a fanciful "Rabbit's Storytelling Throne," made largely from recycled and salvaged materials, paying homage to QBG’s landfill history, and a portrait of feminist and advocate, Marielle Franco, who was murdered in 2018 while returning from a speech.
4. Elsewhere Sound Space
Elsewhere is bringing back live performances via Twitch so everyone can tune into its new monthly series, "Elsewhere Sound Space." Hosted by trans comedian and actor Peter Smith, the episodic series will feature new musical guests and live performances from New York City’s underground music and arts scene each month, starting with Princess Nokia on January 28, Starchild & The New Romantic on February 23, Paperboy Prince on March 23, and others on April 27, May 25 and June 24.
The premise of the whole series is out of this world—it's a continuing story that follows the sci-fi misadventures of a music deity marooned in space and their curious cultural dispatches back to Earth. Peter Smith will be broadcasting live from the "Astral Spa & Sound Bath" while on a "chilled-out mission to bring the joy and community of live music to Earthlings, who are in their most quarantined and isolated state." Twitch audience members can expect comedic skits, psychedelic musical performances, candid artist interviews and holistic wellness treatments.
By using Twitch, Elsewhere is able to have a three-way dialogue between the host, musical guests, and audiences in real-time. The show will be able to feature live-edited 2D and 3D imagery and animation, body and face-tracked video effects, in addition to motion graphics, sound design, AR effects, and much more.
“Elsewhere Sound Space riffs off our creative isolation during 2020’s lockdown because it was created out of it,” said Jake Rosenthal, co-founder of Elsewhere. “With our venue closed, we feel sort of exiled from the culture we participate in every day and a deep need for it to return. The show combines the spirit of Space Ghost with the liveness of an SNL musical performance and tries to find strange or surreal common grounds with our guests. It’s the cluttered mind of a shuttered club.”
In addition to Elsewhere Sound Space, ElsewhereTV hosts live performances on select Wednesdays as well as live-stream music sessions every Friday and Saturday, all broadcasting live from the venue.
5. Latinx Abstract exhibit
BRIC is presenting "Latinx Abstract," a groundbreaking exhibition that asserts the enduring
legacy of abstraction among Latinx artists, from January 21 to May 2, 2021. The show features a cross-generational survey of ten artists—Candida Alvarez, Karlos Carcamo, Maria Chavez, Alejandro Guzman, Glendalys Medina, Freddy Rodriguez, Fanny Sanín, Mary Valverde, Vargas-Suarez Universal, and Sarah Zapata. The artists' work "challenges the established history of abstract art in the United States, which largely excludes the contributions of Latinx artists, individuals of Latin American descent based in the United States." The show will be on both virtually and in-person at BRIC House (647 Fulton St). In-person viewing at BRIC will be available during reduced hours, Wed-Sat 11am-6pm, and at reduced capacity. Visitors are encouraged to reserve a space 48 hours in advance by contacting BRIC. In-person viewing availability is subject to change.
6. Hollywood dogs at the AKC Museum of the Dog
America's most famous dogs are getting their due at the AKC Museum of the Dog. The museum launched "Hollywood Dogs" featuring drawings, portraits and posters of some of the biggest canine blockbusters like Lassie to Old Yeller and All Dogs Go to Heaven. Inside the exhibit, you'll also see animated and cartoon dogs in old celluloid, pencil sketches, comic strips, old portrait photos of Rin Tin Tin and other headlining canines. The exhibit will be on through April 11 at 101 Park Avenue, but it'll also be put online at a later date so dog lovers can view it from home.
7. St. Patrick’s Day in NYC
One of the biggest events in March is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which marches along Fifth Avenue and passes by venerable New York attractions, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Central Park. Unfortunately, masses of people aren't allowed to gather yet, but there are plenty of other ways to celebrate St. Patty’s Day: Read on for our guide to the best St. Patrick’s Day events, Irish food and drink and more.
8. Women’s History Month
NYC offers a bevy of ways you can show solidarity for your sisters during Women’s History Month. New York ladies are getting in formation by hosting a series of cool events, from comedy shows to workshops and more.
9. Asia Week New York
Salute the abundant beauty and art of Asian cultures at this online show featuring textiles, ceramics, furniture, sculpture, paintings and jewelry from as far back as the 14th century from 27 galleries and five auction houses—Bonhams, Christie’s, Heritage, iGavel, and Sotheby’s—with a blend of by-appointment gallery exhibitions and online viewing rooms, as well as auctions which opens March 11 through 20, 2021. New this year, Asia Week New York will have virtual panel discussions that feature internationally renowned dealers, museum curators, collectors and auction experts.
RECOMMENDED: A complete guide to Spa Week in NYC
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in the winter in NYC
NOTE: Although our list has been vetted, re-opening guidelines in the New York area are constantly changing. Reach out to specific venues and destinations before planning a trip.