Dearly, beloved: Seven ways to honor Prince on the first anniversary of his death

It's hard to believe it, but this Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Prince's passing. And while the world is a little bit less purple and has a lot less panache, the time has come to remember the pop pioneer with a slate of tributes around the city.

So purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka, grab your raspberry beret, fire up that little red Corvette and...let's go crazy.

Questlove Presents Bowl Train: Prince Anniversary at Brooklyn Bowl

Thu 20, 11:30pm, $10, 61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

The legendary DJ digs deep into his encyclopedic collection for a night of danceable selections and rare grooves backed by vintage Soul Train videos at his weekly Thursday-night residency. Advance tickets have already sold out, so get there early to pay your respects.

Dirty Thursday: Prince Anniversary at House of Yes

Thu 20, 10pm–4am, free, 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Don your best purple velvet and platform shoes for this special tribute edition of the Dirty Thursday party. Dress (and dance) to impress as the hosts will be passing out free drink tickets and cash prizes for the best Prince-inspired looks and most enthusiastic movies, while DJs spin the music of The Purple One, his contemporaries and the artists that influenced them.

Purple Rain screening at the Cutting Room

Fri 21, 9pm–2am, free, 44 E 32nd St

Catch a screening on the artist's 1984 masterpiece followed by a dance party featuring tunes by Mr. Nelson himself plus other funky acts.

A Tribute to Prince with KayGee and Bryce Hackford at Magick City

Fri 21, 10pm–5am, $10, 37 Box St, Brooklyn

Sip on Prince-inspired purple cocktails as you groove to the tunes of DJ KayGee and Bryce Hackford (Deep Trouble) plus a top-secret special musical guest.

Prince Tribute at Pyramid Club

Fri 21, 8pm–4am, $6, 101 Ave A

Celebrate the artist's legacy at a club he might have actually stepped foot in back in, as Pyramid dedicates its weekly Obsession Fridays 80s dance party to the Purple One himself with music by DJ TM.8.

Prince Tribute with The Family Jones at Friends and Lovers

Sat 22, 8pm–10pm, $5, 641 Classon Ave, Brooklyn

The soul-pop outfit returns to Friends and Lovers for a night of Prince covers and Purple Rain–themed drink specials.

Soul Slam XXVI: Prince & Michael Jackson at the Hall at MP

Sat 22, 10pm–4am, $20, 470 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn

Prince squares off with the late King of Pop in this memorial dance party of royal proportions hosted by DJ Spinna.