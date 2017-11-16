Drew Barrymore just opened a pop-up shop in Soho

Another pop-up shop opened in Soho this week, this time from actress and queen of positivity Drew Barrymore. The store is hawking products from her Dear Drew lifestyle brand, which launched last month on Amazon Fashion. The line features everything from apparel to handbags to jewelry, and it was described by Barrymore as a “love letter to women around the world.”

The 2,000-square-foot space (marketed as a boutique) is located at 14 Crosby Street and is covered with vintage suitcases, globes, French wallpaper, rugs and books from Barrymore’s personal collection. Roughly 85 percent of the furnishings are from the actress’s home. “We really wanted this to be a space you want to hang out in,” she said in a statement.

The merchandise inside caps at around $300, with plenty of affordable products available (you can find a whole rundown of Dear Drew products right here).

Barrymore’s pop-up is the latest in an endless stream of temporary shops in Soho. This year alone, the neighborhood has seen pop-ups by brands ranging from Kylie Jenner to Perrier to f*cking Taco Bell—and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There is no hard closing date for the Dear Drew shop, but a spokesperson said that it would be open for roughly six months.

Photograph: Courtesy Dear Drew

Photograph: Courtesy Dear Drew

