Empanada Mama is finally reopening after a big fire last year

One of our favorite drunk-food eateries is finally returning! Empanada Mama, a prominent Latin eatery that was destroyed in a fire last January, is set to open a new store right next to its former location. The new and improved location, which will seat around 70 people, will reopen at 765 Ninth Avenue, and owner Socrates Nanas tells DNAinfo that he hopes to reopen the restaurant by February or March.

The new Empanada Mama will offer the same menu as the old eatery, including cheap eats like dessert empanadas (try the Belgian chocolate and banana one), classic dishes like rice and beans and even a pepperoni pizza empanada.

There's also a second location on Allen Street in the Lower East Side, which operates until 5am. Like we said, the perfect solution for late-night cravings.

—Written by Madeleine Colette Fournier

