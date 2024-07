Feeling a little peckish at 3am? Whether you’re coming home from a karaoke sesh that stretched into the morning, getting hungry after a night of cocktails at one of NYC’s best bars or fighting off some jet lag, there are plenty of 24-hour spots to grab a bite in New York City. While you’ll find classic greasy-spoon fare at some of the best diners in NYC, you’ll also find spicy, soothing Korean hangover soup (in case that’s something you might need…) and the best pastrami in NYC piled high and waiting for you any time of the day or night. While the 24/7 spots in NYC may be dwindling, there are still plenty to be found for all the night owls and early risers in the city that never sleeps.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC