Enjoy a boozy cup of tea in a garden full of Pikachus on Friday

By Hannah Streck Posted: Thursday March 30 2017, 2:36pm

Enjoy a boozy cup of tea in a garden full of Pikachus on Friday
Photograph: Courtesy Castor Gallery Downtown

Your Friday night plans are officially made.

Kick off your weekend by living your best life at this tea party where you can snuggle some plush Pikachus to mark the closing of Michael Pybus’ installations at the Castor Gallery Downtown. The party lasts from 6-8pm on Friday.

The indoor Pikachu Orchid garden is a part of Pybus’ show, In 3D the basil never wilts, along with pieces from Keith Allyn-Spencer, Huey Crowley, Bradford Kessler, David Kirshoff, Gino Saccone, Sydney Shen, and Alex Ito. The show closes this Sunday.

Guests are invited to sit back and relax, while sipping on a boozy cup of tea and indulging in a cupcake.

Uh... Can you say cozy as fuck?

And now I rest #pikachu #pikachugarden #artopening #nyc #pokemon

A post shared by Alex (@sliceofalex) on

Milk & Hunnie🍼 🍯 ❤ at last night's opening for @michaelpybus #michaelpybus #pikachu #milk&hunnie

A post shared by Emma (@jeunecourtisane) on

 

Pickachu Garden Tea Party

 

TBH; spending a Friday night drinking a cocktail out of a tea cup, while surrounded by beautiful pieces of artwork and sitting in a Pikachu Orchid Garden is how I should be spending every Friday night.

Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 18 Posts

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

