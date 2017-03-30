Enjoy a boozy cup of tea in a garden full of Pikachus on Friday

Your Friday night plans are officially made.

Kick off your weekend by living your best life at this tea party where you can snuggle some plush Pikachus to mark the closing of Michael Pybus’ installations at the Castor Gallery Downtown. The party lasts from 6-8pm on Friday.

The indoor Pikachu Orchid garden is a part of Pybus’ show, In 3D the basil never wilts, along with pieces from Keith Allyn-Spencer, Huey Crowley, Bradford Kessler, David Kirshoff, Gino Saccone, Sydney Shen, and Alex Ito. The show closes this Sunday.

Guests are invited to sit back and relax, while sipping on a boozy cup of tea and indulging in a cupcake.

Uh... Can you say cozy as fuck?

And now I rest #pikachu #pikachugarden #artopening #nyc #pokemon A post shared by Alex (@sliceofalex) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Milk & Hunnie🍼 🍯 ❤ at last night's opening for @michaelpybus #michaelpybus #pikachu #milk&hunnie A post shared by Emma (@jeunecourtisane) on Mar 3, 2017 at 10:44am PST

TBH; spending a Friday night drinking a cocktail out of a tea cup, while surrounded by beautiful pieces of artwork and sitting in a Pikachu Orchid Garden is how I should be spending every Friday night.