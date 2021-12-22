The members-only Chapel Bar is set inside of a historic landmark 19th-century chapel and open exclusively to patrons of the museum Fotografiska or members of NeueHouse. It's "a place to worship art, photography, fashion and music in a chic setting, surrounded by creative and curious individuals,” says Josh Wyatt, CEO of Fotografiska and NeueHouse. The cozy bar is super unique with a VIP “Confessional” room with experiential cocktail service, floral installations by Floratorium and a photography installation by Miles Aldridge which coincides with his Fotografiska exhibition, "Virgin Mary. Supermarkets. Popcorn. Photographs 1999 - 2020."