Be warm and toasty without sacrificing your social life at these hotels, book shops, and dining spots that are cozy AF

It's so easy to stay inside when it's freezing outside, but this is New York City! There are far too many places where you can be cozy as f*ck without sacrificing the fun. From thoughtful outdoor dining options to the lobbies of chic New York hotels and cafes with some of the best hot chocolate you’ve ever had, we’ve rounded up our favorite joints to snuggle up inside. Summon your pod and get ready to enjoy a cozy night out!

