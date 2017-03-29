  • Blog
Everyone relax! Los Tacos is safe after the Chelsea Market fire

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Wednesday March 29 2017, 5:23pm

Photograph: Virginia Rollison

There was a minor fire within the cooling tower on the roof of Chelsea Market yesterday afternoon, and thankfully, no one was severely hurt or injured.

We shared the upsetting news on our Facebook page as soon as we heard, and it wasn't long before our lovely readers started commenting and addressing their concerns...for the tacos.

 

 

As many of you know, Chelsea Market is home to one of the most fiercely beloved taco joints—Los Tacos No. 1. (Hell, it's even our number one pick on our best tacos list!) Rest assured that those handmade tortillas, and, y'know, the visitors and people working inside Chelsea Market, are safe and sound. 

 

