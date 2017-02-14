Everything that you should know about the Cupid Undie Run

It's February, and many personal trainers have already begun to dispense groan-worthy cliches about how it's time to GET READY FOR SUMMER. Not to be outdone, some of NYC's wildest are stripping down and running wild in mid-40s weather this Saturday at the annual Cupid's Undie Run. Think you're insane enough to join one of the best things to do this winter? Here's everything you need to know.

Every year, The Cupid's Undie Run throws a one-mile dash and afterparty in support of the Children's Tumor Foundation (last year's national runs raised over $3.5 million). This year's event starts on Saturday the 18th at noon at Stage 48, with a pre-party and awards ceremony for runners who have raised the most. At 2pm, the derrière dash around Pier 84 begins, so bring it for one mile in your cleanest skivvies (underwear policy is not enforced).

After the run, the endorphin-powered crowd returns to Stage 48 for some scantily-clad raging, and high-fundraising guests get access to an open bar.

Registration is only $25. Besides washing your undies before the big run (and maybe some light waxing), all you gotta do is show up to party.