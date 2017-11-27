Everything you need to know about New York’s largest holiday festival tonight

We hope you’ve finished your Thanksgiving leftovers by now, because Christmas in New York officially starts tonight with New York’s largest holiday festival.

The 18th annual Winter’s Eve at Lincoln Center begins at 5:30pm tonight and the free event is expected to draw more than 20,000 holiday revelers. In case you plan to be one of them, here is everything you need to know about the first of many Christmas tree lightings hosted by the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District.

When is it?

Tonight, Monday, November 27 from 5:30pm to 9pm.

Where is it?

The celebration starts with the lighting of the Upper West Side Holiday Tree in Dante Park at Broadway and 63rd Street and continues along Broadway from the Time Warner Center to 68th Street.

What can I do at the festival?

Aside from ogling a lit-up Christmas tree, check out a bunch of music and dance performances from the Processional Arts Workshop, the Alice Farley Dance Theater and the Multicultural Dance Troupes in partnership with Dance Parade. There will also be jugglers, stilt-walkers, ice sculpting, jazz bands and more taking place on the streets and sidewalks.

Will there be food?

You bet. More than 30 of Lincoln Square’s best eateries will be serving sweet and savory food tastings for $1 to $4 at three separate outdoor locations (in front of Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle, along Broadway between 62nd and 64th Streets and at Richard Tucker Park between 65th and 66th Streets) from 6pm to 8:30pm. You can read the full food vendor list here.

Photographs: Courtesy Filip Wolak

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.