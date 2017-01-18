Seven ways to protest Trump's inauguration without leaving New York

If the very thought of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls has you gagging, here are seven huuuge ways to act up in his very own backyard.

Hit the streets

While thousands are expected to descend on Washington, D.C. for the Women’s March on Washington, local activist organizations, including the Center for the Women of New York, holds a sister protest, Women’s March on New York City. It starts at the United Nations headquarters with speakers and music.

1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza (thehuman firstsociety.org). Sat 21 at 11am; free.

Laugh about it

Comedians in 33 cities are ushering in the Trump era with a weekend of roasts and comedy shows benefiting the ACLU at What a Joke Comedy Fest. The New York lineup spans three days and three venues with acts including Janeane Garofalo, Dave Hill, Jenn Welch and many more.

Various locations (whatajokefest.com). Thu 19–Sat 21 at various times; $15–$40.

Grab a mic

Launch four years of political action at Day One: A Poetry Reading and Open Mic, marking one day down and 1,459 to go. There’s a lineup schedule online, but get there early to add your name to the list.

Poets House, 10 River Terr (212-431-7920, poetshouse.org). Fri 20 5–7pm; free.

Rise up

As some in D.C. celebrate the Trump transition with a series of black-tie parties, register your discontent at Sanctuary’s Inaugural Ball. The kickoff of a month of protest via theater takes cues from such alternative movements as riot grrrl and the Nuyorican Poets Cafe.

HERE, 145 Sixth Ave (212-352-3101, here.org). Fri 20 at 8:30pm; $35.

Lend a hand

Want to take action but don’t know how? Head to Rise Up 2017, an activist fair sponsored by Lady Parts Justice and the Women’s March on NYC. You’ll find tables representing groups fighting for reproductive rights, criminal-justice reform, fair wages and much more—plus, an after-party on the dance floor celebrating the anniversary of Roe v. Wade (7pm; $10–$100).

One United Nations Plaza (ladyparts justice.com). Sat 21 at 10am; free.

Put your money where your mouth is

Show your support for immigrant communities at Before the Wall. Performances by Shilpa Ray and the Kominas benefit Sapna NYC and Women for Afghan Women.

Littlefield, 622 DeGraw St, Brooklyn (littlefieldnyc.com). Fri 27 at 8pm; $12–$50.

Raise your voice

Sing out with a night of protest music at Post-Inauguration Live Karaoke as the Occasionalists and Dirty Waltz Band back karaoke singers with a night of apocalyptic jams including “Crazy Train” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” Proceeds go to Planned Parenthood.

Union Hall, 702 Union St, Brooklyn (718-638-4400, unionhallny.com). Fri 27 at 7:30pm; $10.