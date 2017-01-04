Everything you need to know about this Sunday’s No Pants Subway Ride

With New Year end-of-days sermons, tourists, and layers of uncomfortable warm clothing getting in your way, it’s likely you’re not loving your daily subway commute. Luckily, you can join thousands of New Yorkers in taking those winter layers off—starting with your pants. This Sunday, the fifteenth annual No Pants Subway Ride is hitting NYC's underground for another day of bare-legged frivolity. The large scale prank—which takes place in over 25 cities—invites passengers to wear full winter clothes but strip down to their skivvies to draw out reactions from strangers. Afterwards, pants-free partiers gather for a rager.

If you've never participated in the ride, it's free! All you have to do is show up at 3pm at one of seven meeting points in the city with a backpack and metro card. Afterwards, you'll be broken into groups (in which you'll make some new friends fast) and assigned to board separate trains cars and disrobe your pants at different times, causing a surreal stripping scene throughout the city's subways.

All trains will eventually converge at Union Square, where the rowdy group will head to Bar 13 for a wild afterparty, featuring DJs, bare-legged art installations and more.

Whether you've never participated in one of the city’s most iconic stunts or you're just down for some awesome pants-free fun in NYC, you’re likely to have a blast this Sunday. Just make sure your undies don't have holes in them.

You can learn more about the No Pants Subway Ride here.