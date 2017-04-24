Exclusive: For one-day only you can stay late and watch the sunset on Governors Island

Nature lovers, get excited: On May 1, New York's car-free oasis in Upper New York Bay opens for 2017 season! There's going to be some pretty amazing things to do on Governors Island this year, which is one of the many reasons why the operators of the local paradise want to relaunch with a big bang.

During the first night of opening weekend (Friday, May 5), the Trust for Governors Island plans to keep the attraction open late (until 9pm), so visitors can linger and savor the island's many amenities. (It's surely been a long fall and winter without this treasured hideaway, so we're all about it.)

It'll be worth your while, too, as the special event includes free entertainment such as live music from Michael Arenella and his Dreamland Orchestra as well as an opportunity to watch the sunset at The Hills—the attraction's new 10-acre park equipped with slides for adults and amazing landscapes offering killer 360-degree views of New York Harbor. Make sure to hit Little Eva's Beer Garden Grill at Liggett Terrace so you can ogle that beautiful cotton-candy sky with a beer in-hand!

Ferry schedule for Friday, May 5:

Ferries departing the Battery Maritime Building, Lower Manhattan for Soissons Landing, Governors Island:

5:30 PM

6:30 PM

7:30 PM (last ferry)

Ferries departing Governors Island for Lower Manhattan:

7:00 PM

8:00 PM

9:00 PM (last ferry)