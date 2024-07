Catch the ferry to enjoy amazing things to do on Governors Island, including a relaxing spa, a 1920s party, an outdoor market, and a lavender field.

There are so many things to do on Governors Island that you could easily spend your entire summer there. The car-free oasis is best known for The Hills (one of city’s best parks offering unreal 360-degree views of New York harbor), but it’s also home to art installations, historic sites, a renowned spa, and highly-recommended events such as the Jazz Age Lawn Party.

The island makes a perfect escape from the city. Even though it's just a short ferry ride away from Manhattan, you'll feel worlds away in this quiet oasis.

