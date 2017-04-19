Exclusive: Prospect Park is hosting a magical pop-up dinner under the stars

Prospect Park—also known as Brooklyn's backyard—is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, which is a huge milestone for the beloved green space. Since the beginning of the month, the park has hosted special events in addition to its excellent seasonal programming, which includes New York Philharmonic Concerts, Summer Movies Under the Stars, Campfire Conversations and—of course—Smorgasburg.

What really has us pumped? Prospect Park Alliance just announced that the attraction will throw a magical pop-up dinner under the stars on the evening of June 24 at one of the park's most secluded locations—The Peninsula. The concept, which is similar to the French-inspired outdoor event Dîner en Blanc, requires participants to sport their fanciest attire and bring a tasty feast, bottles of wine and beer. Unlike Dîner en Blanc, tables and chairs will be provided for groups up to 10 people.

While Dîner en Blanc demands guests to sport all-white-everything, Prospect Park Alliance is asking attendees to show off their creativity and DIY skills by crafting an over-the-top head-topper to wear during the evening. Participants are also welcome to bring their own table decorations to enhance the experience. Needless to say, this certainly won't be your average picnic.

Apart from the meal and the picturesque setting, expect lawn games and a live DJ to keep you entertained and dancing through the night. Tickets ($40) are available for presale for Prospect Park members now. Not a member? Sign up here. For everyone else, cop your tickets after the presale ends on April 23 here.