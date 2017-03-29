Five reasons you should go to the Black Party this weekend

For fabulous fetishists, stylish sex fiends and rookie deviants, there’s a place where fantasy becomes reality: the Black Party. Now in its 38th year, the epic dance welcomes more than 4,000 revelers of all gender identities to an 18-hour bacchanalia (Saturday at 10pm to 6pm the next day), featuring aerial sex performances, bondage and plenty of dark corners where you can lose your inhibitions. “Black Party loyalists consider it to be as much a part of their lives as Christmas Morning,” says producer Stephen Pevner. Here’s why one of NYC's best parties is about to be your favorite holiday.

1. It'll get you off your phone.

While Halloween often retains more luster on Instagram than in reality, this blowout has to be experienced to be believed. All phones are checked at the door, leaving you to wander, flirt and show off your skimpy look to real live admirers—not your online followers.

2. You can look (and feel) like a sex god.

You don’t have to resemble a porn star to feel like one. This is your chance to manifest your innermost desires, whether that means strapping into a leather dominatrix getup or baring it all in a jockstrap. You’re about to enter a room of open-minded strangers in harnesses, so abandon your insecurities at the entrance.

3. A return to the past.

Long before sex theaters in Times Square were shut down and same-sex marriage was legal, queer New Yorkers had to find connection and community in an underground of their own making. For one night you can visit a seedy NYC that will never be sanitized.

4.Liberate your future.

This is the future liberals want. The party’s theme “Dark Matter” imagines a world in which “bizarrely uniformed men have forged their own queer, libertine Eden.” Beyond providing a sorely needed fantasy, party organizers have founded the Saint Foundation, which Pevner says will “document the lost generation who succumbed to AIDS.”

5.Get Laid

Leave Tinder and Grindr behind for a night, and make a more memorable match in the dark. You may never learn their name, but you won’t forget your night together.

It all goes down this Saturday starting at 10pm. Tickets are $125–$145. You can learn more about the party here.