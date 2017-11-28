  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Get a free hot chocolate while you watch the Rockefeller Center tree lighting

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Richard Morgan Posted: Tuesday November 28 2017, 5:35pm

Get a free hot chocolate while you watch the Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Prime

It's beginning to feel a lot like kindness.

Just like last yearOcean Prime is running a free hot chocolate bar on Wednesday timed with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The deal will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, with no purchase necessary to indulge in a gratis drink. Just walk in, warm up and go about your day.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Rockefeller Christmas Tree

The hot chocolate itself is a mix of Dutch cocoa powder and Cacao Barry’s 64 percent chocolate. Winter wanderers can pour their own cups and garnish with cayenne, cocoa powder, mini marshmallows and peppermint sticks.

We’re quite familiar with love and acts of samaritans-gone-wild goodness in New York, but it’s always nice to have a (literally) sweet reminder that, whatever our backgrounds or families or faiths, we can all gather in the worship of our universal saving grace: chocolate. And although it’s been said many times and many ways, merry chocolate to you.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Richard Morgan

Richard Morgan is the Food & Drinks Editor at Time Out New York.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest