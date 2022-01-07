As his company’s name implies, chocolatier Daniel Sklaar champions low-heat cooking methods and raw ingredients to preserve cacao’s purest form and purported antioxidants. Procuring his beans from Belize and Ecuador, the former financial analyst devises both bonbon and bars, with the latter available in 78 percent intensity or laced with mesquite, sea salt or cacao and coconut. If you’re tasting F&R for the first time, we suggest one of the plainer varieties, so you can relish the simplicity and quality of the minimally processed goods.