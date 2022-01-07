New York
Timeout

Chocolate
Chocolate

The 14 best chocolate shops in NYC

Find boxes fit for gifting and filled with only the best at NYC’s finest chocolate shops

Written by
Sarah Bruning
,
Dan Q Dao
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Although so-so, deeply-discounted post-holiday chocolate from whatever Duane Reade’s closest to the subway is always a treat, some occasions call for the good stuff. Times when you aren’t just giving a confectionary gift, but rather presenting one, maybe even in a heart-shaped box, require a visit to NYC’s classic candy stores, bakeries and chocolate shops for top-notch truffles, creams and cordials. These small family spots and international behemoths are the best in the business right now. 

NYC's best chocolate shops

Aigner Chocolates
Picasa

1. Aigner Chocolates

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Forest Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Aigner is an NYC classic dating back to 1930. Its present confections, prepared in part with antique equipment, include all manner of truffles, bark, bars, cordials, nut clusters and tons of chocolate-covered creations like cakes, cookies and fruit. The inviting shop is roomy enough to browse and also sells coffee, tea, espresso drinks and hot chocolate. 

Kee’s Chocolates

2. Kee’s Chocolates

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Upper West Side

Every orb at Kee Ling Tong’s confectionery is tempered and dipped by hand to create a thick, smooth shell that encloses either silky cream filling, fluffy mousse or rich ganache. They're available in clavors like crème brûlée, black-and-white sesame, Thai chili, key lime, blood orange, lavender and blended pepper. Tong’s shop also makes bars, which come in both milk (latte, hazelnut) and dark (hibiscus, bergamot, chili-citrus and sea salt) varieties.

MarieBelle
Photograph: MarieBelle

3. MarieBelle

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

Whimsical designs and colorful abstract patterns adorn Maribel Lieberman’s ganache-center squares. A 'New York' chocolate caramel box, for example, is emblazoned with local landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge. If you prefer to keep things simple, opt for a box of the cocoa-powder-dusted truffles or the haystack-shaped “cloisters”, which comprise piles of crushed French croquette cookies and dark, milk or white chocolate. Do your best to nab one of the café tables and order hot chocolate and seasonal fruit crêpes.

L.A. Burdick

4. L.A. Burdick

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

Best known for its petite chocolate penguins and mice, the family-owned, New Hampshire–based brand debuted in New York years ago with a shop and café. Assorted pastries (tea cakes and tarts by the slice) share space in cases with pâtes de fruits, marzipan, dipped caramels and assorted truffles. Ponder the choices over a cup of dark, white or milk hot chocolate, or plump for dealer’s choice with the assorted boxes.

Mondel Chocolates

5. Mondel Chocolates

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Morningside Heights
  • price 2 of 4

A neighborhood favorite since 1943, Mondel Chocolates is also known far beyond the Upper West Side. The sweet shop was a favorite of Katharine Hepburn, who called the wares “the best in the world.” Truffles and creams line its glass cases, along with cordial cherries and chocolate-covered fruit and nuts. 

Royce'
Photograph: Courtesy Royce'

6. Royce'

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

The first New York location of the Japanese chocolatier—established in Tokyo in 1983—offers signature items like chocolate-covered potato chips, rum-raisin bars and nama truffles. Green tea lovers will swoon over the brand's matcha varieties. 

7. Myzel's Chocolates

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

This overflowing slip of a space in a darling sliver of towering midtown has been family owned and operated since 1990. In addition to its rows and rows of chocolates and cookie varieties, Myzel’s also carries more than 100 types of licorice. It’s a particularly terrific place to pick up a big, red, heart-shaped candy box around Valentine’s Day. 

Fine & Raw

8. Fine & Raw

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • East Williamsburg

As his company’s name implies, chocolatier Daniel Sklaar champions low-heat cooking methods and raw ingredients to preserve cacao’s purest form and purported antioxidants. Procuring his beans from Belize and Ecuador, the former financial analyst devises both bonbon and bars, with the latter available in 78 percent intensity or laced with mesquite, sea salt or cacao and coconut. If you’re tasting F&R for the first time, we suggest one of the plainer varieties, so you can relish the simplicity and quality of the minimally processed goods.

Jacques Torres Chocolate

9. Jacques Torres Chocolate

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • DUMBO

If a pastry chef calls himself “Mr. Chocolate,” it sets pretty high expectations, but the renowned French-raised toque earns his moniker. Though he’s garnered attention for his chocolate-chip cookies and “wicked” spiced hot chocolate, sample his signature truffles to taste the full range of his craft, from the relatively traditional (praline, caramel, fruit-laced ganaches) to the nouveau (Earl Grey, saffron). Other goodies include chocolate-enrobed graham crackers, milk-chocolate covered pretzels and Cheerios, and chocolate-covered espresso beans.

Stick with Me
Photograph: Courtesy Jacqueline Clair

10. Stick with Me

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Nolita

Former Per Se chocolatier Susanna Yoon fills bonbons with praline, passion fruit and mint chips, and crafts yuzu-, matcha- and togarashi-pepper–infused confections like petite cakes, caramels and nougat at this pint-size candy shop.

La Maison du Chocolat
Photograph: © constanza mirré

11. La Maison du Chocolat

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Upper East Side

Launched in France in 1977, this international brand offers ganaches that pop with fruitiness (lemon, raspberry), herbs (fennel, mint) and liqueurs (kirsch, rum). Boulangerie items—decadent éclairs and feather-light macarons—are just as tempting. 

Neuhaus Chocolate

12. Neuhaus Chocolate

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Midtown East

Choose from a wide variety of chocolates at the Belgian brand’s Madison Avenue flagship. The astrid, made since 1937, encases the company’s signature gianduja (like Nutella, but better) in a light sugar glaze, while another classic—the plaisir—fills a nougatine candy with hazelnut ganache and wraps it in milk chocolate.

Raaka Chocolate
Photograph: Courtesy Raaka Chocolate

13. Raaka Chocolate

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and candy
  • Red Hook

Unroasted cocoa beans are stone-ground at this Red Hook factory, where chocolate bars are flecked with Himalayan pink sea salt and studded with English porter hops. Its facility is presently closed for public perusal, but you can still order for shipping or curbside pickup. 

Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate

14. Kreuther Handcrafted Chocolate

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Beautifully glossy chocolates served in fresh cocoa pods are already a hallmark of a meal at his eponymous Michelin-starred dining room, and acclaimed Alsatian chef Gabriel Kreuther also has a shop specifically devoted to the stuff. Helmed by pastry chef Marc Aumont, the 15-seat confectionery showcases freshly made chocolates available in flavors like bananas Foster, salted butter caramel, and peanut butter with cassis and pretzel crunch. 

