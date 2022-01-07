Aigner is an NYC classic dating back to 1930. Its present confections, prepared in part with antique equipment, include all manner of truffles, bark, bars, cordials, nut clusters and tons of chocolate-covered creations like cakes, cookies and fruit. The inviting shop is roomy enough to browse and also sells coffee, tea, espresso drinks and hot chocolate.
Although so-so, deeply-discounted post-holiday chocolate from whatever Duane Reade’s closest to the subway is always a treat, some occasions call for the good stuff. Times when you aren’t just giving a confectionary gift, but rather presenting one, maybe even in a heart-shaped box, require a visit to NYC’s classic candy stores, bakeries and chocolate shops for top-notch truffles, creams and cordials. These small family spots and international behemoths are the best in the business right now.