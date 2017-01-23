Get a free ShackBurger if you download Shake Shack's mobile app

Sating your burger cravings is about to get even easier—Shake Shack is launching its first mobile app for iOS and to celebrate, the company is doling out free single ShackBurgers to any diner who downloads the app and uses the code "shackappy", through Tuesday, February 28th.
The new ordering app allows guests to order beef burgers, flat-top–grilled hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries straight from their phone to pick up at their leisure. (Pick-up times are available in increments of 15 minutes.)
