Get a free ShackBurger if you download Shake Shack's mobile app

By Christina Izzo Posted: Monday January 23 2017, 5:08pm

Photograph: Courtesy of Shake Shack

Sating your burger cravings is about to get even easier—Shake Shack is launching its first mobile app for iOS and to celebrate, the company is doling out free single ShackBurgers to any diner who downloads the app and uses the code "shackappy", through Tuesday, February 28th. 

The new ordering app allows guests to order beef burgers, flat-top–grilled hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries straight from their phone to pick up at their leisure. (Pick-up times are available in increments of 15 minutes.) 

Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 324 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

