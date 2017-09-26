Get an exclusive look inside a giant mausoleum at Green-Wood Cemetery this weekend

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to peek inside an eerie mausoleum? Okay, Wednesday Addams, here's your shot.

Green-Wood Cemetery, which is undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking NYC parks and burial grounds in the country, is hosting another Open Doors event this weekend. On Sunday, October 1, you can explore some of the cemetery's most architecturally stunning and gothic mausoleums from the 19th-century.

At each of the bronze gates, docents will be standing by to give you the 411 on the folks and personalities that call these "opulent edifices" home. Sounds cool and creepy. Get your tickets here.

This is a great way to kick off the spookiest time of year, so gear up for Halloween in NYC as well as the best things to do in fall. It's almost the season of the witch, y'all.