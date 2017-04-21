  • Blog
Get an iced latte that actually looks like a rainbow at this NYC cafe

By Hannah Streck Posted: Friday April 21 2017, 2:59pm

For those of us who are so done with the unicorn drink trend and packed to the brim Bloody Marys; a reprieve is in sight.

A re-boot on the classic iced latte, The Good Sort Cafe in Chinatown has introduced a rainbow iced latte. This Sino-Australian vegan coffee shop is all about simplicity and letting their drink do the talking. While this drink is well on it’s way to becoming one of the most Instagrammed drinks in NYC, patrons can be assured that it won’t taste strictly of sugar, as this is a matcha superfood latte.

As a perpetual iced coffee drinker, nothing is more satisfying than watching that milk mix in with my morning caffeine boost. But knowing that there is a latte that is good for me along with pretty colors; has me (almost) commuting to Chinatown before work every morning.

Finally got myself to try the rainbow latte! So interesting... 🦄

A post shared by Farwah Ali Sheikh (@lesheek) on

