Get an insanely cheap $670 Williamsburg apartment through the city’s latest housing lottery

Finding a reasonably priced apartment in Williamsburg is all but a pipe dream in 2017. Over the past decade, the neighborhood has become one of the most expensive in all of Brooklyn—the median rent for a studio there is more than $2,700. But in a world where the rent is too damn high, New Yorkers can find a small sliver of solace in New York City’s coveted housing lotteries, the latest of which offers up apartments in the nabe for insanely cheap rent.

The building in question is at 695 Grand Street, a new eight-story building positioned in a prime area of Williamsburg. (It’s spitting distance from the Grand L train stop.) The new lottery has opened up 38 units in total, two of which are studios with a rent of $670. If that relatively minuscule price tag doesn’t make your jaw hit the floor, keep reading. There are another 15 units available through this lottery with rents under $1,000.

While your odds of scoring one of these pads are very, very low, it's certainly worth a shot. In order to qualify for the $670 units, applicants must earn an income of between $24,858 and $33,400. The remaining sub-$1,000 spots have income requirements ranging from $26,675 and $47,700. You can find a full breakdown right here.

