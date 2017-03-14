Get backstage with stars from three of Broadway’s best musicals

In our tireless quest for inside scoop, we loaned the Time Out Instagram account to three actors last week, so they could take us backstage at three of the best Broadway shows out there. Although their Instagram Stories—like beautiful mayflies!—lived for only a single day apiece, we have made YouTube videos of them—like YouTube videos of beautiful mayflies!—to give those who missed them a chance to catch up. Here are three peeks behind the curtain.



Sunset Boulevard

The charming and handsome Michael Xavier, who starred as Joe Gillis opposite Glenn Close's Norma Desmond in London last year, is now reprising the part on Broadway. In his Instagram Story, he stopped by Close's dressing room, flashed his bathing-suited bod and mourned a fake dead chimp.



Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

When she subbed in as Natasha during Denée Benton's vacation last week, Shoba Narayan became the first woman of South Asian descent to play a leading role in a Broadway musical since Bombay Dreams closed in 2005. She took us along for the ride.



Waitress

In a tie-in with the U.N. women's-rights initiative HeForShe, first-rate second banana and three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald introduced us to some of the women he works with in Waitress—as well as his own adorable kids.