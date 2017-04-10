  • Blog
Get boozy grilled cheese from food trucks in NYC for one day only

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Monday April 10 2017, 1:08pm

The only thing better than cheese is cheese plus booze, and Gorilla Cheese is offering just that this week. To celebrate National Grilled Cheese on Wednesday, April 12, the food truck has created a special sammie made with gruyere, tomato, chipotle aioli and Sam Adams Boston Lager–infused caramelized onions. Yes, that means the grilled cheese sandwich is made with actual booze, and we certainly won’t judge you if you add even more beer on the side.  

The limited edition beer-infused sandwich costs $7, or $9 with tater tots and a drink. You can find it at most Gorilla Cheese locations throughout the city on Wednesday.

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 259 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

