Get free sushi burritos in Flatiron this weekend

There’s a momentous event happening in NYC this weekend: It’s the first birthday of Sushirrito, and anyone who’s anyone will be there. Yes, sushi burritos have been a thing in NYC for well over a year now, and to celebrate, the original sushi burrito location in Flatiron is giving away free food.

On Sunday, October 1, head to the location at 12 West 23rd Street for free eats from noon to 4pm. You can sample snack-size sushi burritos (so…normal sushi?) along with grilled kanpachi collars and frozen cream from Snowdays.

The sushi burritos come in varieties including Sumo Crunch, made with shrimp tempura and ginger guacamole, and Buddha Belly, made with spicy Japanese eggplant and roasted garlic tofu sauce. There are also house-made drinks you can sample in flavors like Hibiscus Yuzu and Horchata Genmai.

The event is free to attend—all you have to do is RSVP here.

