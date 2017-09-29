  • Blog
Get free sushi burritos in Flatiron this weekend

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday September 29 2017, 1:52pm

A post shared by Sushirrito® (@sushirrito) on

There’s a momentous event happening in NYC this weekend: It’s the first birthday of Sushirrito, and anyone who’s anyone will be there. Yes, sushi burritos have been a thing in NYC for well over a year now, and to celebrate, the original sushi burrito location in Flatiron is giving away free food.

On Sunday, October 1, head to the location at 12 West 23rd Street for free eats from noon to 4pm. You can sample snack-size sushi burritos (so…normal sushi?) along with grilled kanpachi collars and frozen cream from Snowdays

The sushi burritos come in varieties including Sumo Crunch, made with shrimp tempura and ginger guacamole, and Buddha Belly, made with spicy Japanese eggplant and roasted garlic tofu sauce. There are also house-made drinks you can sample in flavors like Hibiscus Yuzu and Horchata Genmai. 

The event is free to attend—all you have to do is RSVP here.

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

