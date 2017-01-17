Get hypnotized for free at this new NoMad wellness center

If your New Year’s resolution was to be less stressed in 2017, we have just the thing.

A new luxury wellness center, Modrn Sanctuary, just opened this month, and it’s hosting a free hypnosis event on January 26. From 9am to 7:30pm, you can go receive a 30-minute session with a hypnotherapist along with aromatherapy treatment. You can sign up for the free sessions here.

Other offerings at the center include things you’d find at the city’s best spas, like meditation, holistic skin care, acupuncture, massages and even yoga. There are also weight loss and nutrition workshops, so if going to gyms in NYC is your own personal hell, head to here instead.

Photograph: Courtesy Kelsey Fain Photo