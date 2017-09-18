Get luxurious treatments from the best NYC spas for only $50

This is not a drill! Spa Week returns next month, which means most of us will finally be able to afford the pampered life for a minute.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Spa Week is a biannual event during which the best spas in the city offer special, autumnal treatments for only $50. That’s right: You can get a luxurious massage, facial, spa manicure/pedicure and more for only $50.

Some of the best relaxation havens in New York participate (spots like Red Door Spa, Haven Spa and Sisley Paris have been popular picks in the past). The week-long spa-fest begins October 16 and goes through October 22, but you can start booking your appointments right now! And yes, you can sign up for more than one.

Head over to spaweek.com to check out this year’s offerings and get ready to relax your face off.