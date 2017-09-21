Get your slurp on at a ramen-eating contest next month

Ready to put your ramen-eating skills to the test? Ani Ramen House and sponsor Sun Noodle have joined forces to host a second Ramen Eating Competition dubbed “Slurp. Sip. Repeat" on Monday, October 9 from 7 to 9pm.

Folks who are 18 and up can register for the event, which will be held at Ani Ramen House’s Jersey City location (218 Newark Avenue). If you are down to participate (and an expert at using chopsticks), then we hope you're not only a die-hard noodle fan, but a loyal patron to Ani Ramen House. Why? Well, the prize for first place is an all-inclusive chef’s taste dinner for ten ($1,000 value) at the restaurant. And the runners up get gift cards to the ramen establishment.

There is a $50 entry fee (which is basically the cost of all that ramen you’re about to slurp), but the proceeds for the event benefit No Kid Hungry. Sign up to help a good cause by emailing info@aniramen.com by October 2, and start practicing at some of the best ramen restaurants in the city.