By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday February 15 2017, 2:48pm

Get your tickets now for a giant rosé festival on Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy Jane Kratochvil
Pinknic at Governors Island

Dust off your peppy pink sundress (or Martha’s Vineyard shorts) because tickets are now on sale for the rosé-drenched Pinknic festival on Governors Island.

The Hamptons-esque bash will offer rosé wine, champagne and frosé (that's frozen rosé, FYI) for the masses on June 24th and 25th this summer. Food by celebrity chef Chris Santos (Beauty & Essex, the Stanton Social) will be served amidst live performances from bands, DJs, acrobats, jugglers and stilt walkers. There will even be a Ferris wheel and a pool at the event.

Tickets include all-day access from noon to 9pm, a round-trip ferry ride, a picnic blanket, a wine glass and ice bags to chill the bottles–basically everything except the rosé itself. The tix are currently on sale for $75, but prices will continue to rise as the event creeps closer. Expensive, sure, but can you really put a price tag on seeing the world through rosé-colored glasses?

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 25 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

For any feedback or for more information email

