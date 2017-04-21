Go get clothes for $1 at one of NYC’s best thrift stores tomorrow

A post shared by Buffalo Exchange (@buffaloexchange) on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Even though thrift stores are known for being, you know, thrifty, it can actually take a little digging to find real bargains there. But get ready: Tomorrow, thrift store titan Buffalo Exchange is selling a wide selection of clothes for just a dollar.

There will be both men’s and women’s clothes available, and you can feel good about reducing waste by recycling vintage duds. The annual promotion takes place on Earth Day, and the entirety of the proceeds will be donated to The Humane Society of the United States. Boom, there’s your excuse for completely re-doing your spring wardrobe.

You can visit any Buffalo Exchange location in NYC, but remember, the Earth Day event is only valid on Saturday.