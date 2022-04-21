New York
Timeout

Photograph: Dominick Totino
Photograph: Dominick Totino

The best Earth Day events in NYC

Show some love for Mama Earth and attend these epic Earth Day events in NYC to support various environmental causes

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Jennifer Picht
&
Shaye Weaver
Some the best NYC events in April celebrate Earth Day. NYC isn’t the greenest city, but New York sure knows how to give Mother Nature a proper party and some much-needed recognition. The best Earth Day events in NYC including volunteering to clean up parks in NYC or beaches to ensure they stay litter-free. There’s also a free Earth Day festival in Union Square and a $1 clothing sale at a well-known thrift store. Get ready to do some tree hugging and check out fun things to do outside.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Earth Day in NYC

The best Earth Day events in NYC

NYBG's Earth Day Weekend
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYBG's Earth Day Weekend

  • Things to do
  • The Bronx

The New York Botanical Garden is celebrating Earth Day all weekend with live music, games, food, arts and crafts, and Q&As with scientists and horticulturists!

Head out for the day, specifically to NYBG's Daffodil Hill, where you can enjoy music inspired by nature, including Ali Dineen (Saturday, noon–2pm), guitar-and-bass duo Endless Field (Saturday, 2–4pm), guitar and harmonica player Noé Socha (Sunday, noon–2pm), and vocal-instrumental trio The Ladles (Sunday, 2–4pm). Meanwhile, an array of dishes will be offered by ecofriendly local food purveyors presented by Bronx Night Market and classic lawn games will be available to play. Don't miss eco-artisan demonstrations and arts and crafts activities using plant-based dyes and recycled materials. On both days, NYBG scientists will answer your questions and staff will showcase preserved plant specimens. On Sunday, staff from Bronx Green-Up, will talk about the community greening project. For more live music, head to the Native Plant Garden between noon and 3pm with contemporary music ensemble Contemporaneous.

BAMkids SpringFest 2022
Photograph: Caroline Voagen Nelson

BAMkids SpringFest 2022

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, BAMkids will throw a full day of fun outdoor and indoor performances, interactive activities, and showcases of local talent celebrating the spirit of spring tied to environmental advocacy and care. Held with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, the festival includes ragas from Indian classical musicians that melodically evoke joy and renewal; a kick-off concert from Grammy-nominated children’s musician Uncle Jumbo; mural-making with visual artist Ebony Bolt; and a closing concert where Flaco Navaja serves up old school South Bronx salsa. BAMkids SpringFest is co-curated by the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle. This is good for kids 3-11. It's free but an RSVP is recommended.

Art in the Garden: Weekends in Bloom
Courtesy Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Art in the Garden: Weekends in Bloom

  • Things to do
  • Prospect Park

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden may not be holding its annual Sakura Matsuri festival this year, but you can still catch its blooms and live performances by Japanese groups this spring! BBG is hosting three weekends full of casual, pop-up music and dance performances, chances to talk with BBG gardeners, craft activities for kids and families as well as garden tours.

On April 23, kids and their families will be able to make their very own flower hat, learn hanagasa odori with the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of NY, then dance in a fun parade throughout the garden! Plus, energetic shamisen player The SAKURA will perform traditional and contemporary anime songs. There will also be a lively performance by the Japanese Folk Dance Institute of NY.

Shakespeare On Stratford
Photograph: courtesy Brave New World Rep

Shakespeare On Stratford

  • Theater
  • Flatbush

Ditmas Park porches are serving as a stage for Shakespeare's sonnets this month when the "Shakespeare on Stratford" production comes to Stratford Road. The free festival is produced by the Brave New World Repertory Theatre, which will place actors dramatizing sonnets on the porches of about a dozen homes on April 23. After the mini-performances, the actors and music director of NYU Steinhardt's Adult Chorus Nancy Shankman will gather in the middle of Stratford Road and lead a series of madrigals, or songs from the Renaissance for several voices, like "Now is the Month of Maying." As the singing wraps up, the group will part to either side of the street for a performance that will begin as a courtly dance and transform into Afro-Haitian steps choreographed by Sheila Anozier, who is Haitian-American. Reservations are required!

An eco-conscious cruise
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

An eco-conscious cruise

This Climate Change cruise, in partnership with the American Institute of Architects NY Chapter, will be led and narrated by AIANY Allied Member Doug Fox, a New York City tour guide with a focus on architecture, climate change, urban planning, resiliency, history, and ecology. During your 2.75-hour tour, which will circumnavigate Manhattan, Fox will spotlight innovative New York City projects that address climate change on multiple fronts and the actions NYC is taking to mitigate pending climate impact threats, including LEED and passive building. Along the route, Fox will highlight climate change organizations and activists. It takes off on Friday, April 22 (Earth Day), departing at 2:45pm, followed by another on Sunday, April 24, departing 10:15am, then Fridays at 2:45pm. It's $106 per person for 2-3 people, $86 per person for groups of 4-16 and $68 for students.

The League’s Free Earth Day Sketch Event
Photograph: Ricky Mujica

The League’s Free Earth Day Sketch Event

The Art Students League is hosting a free sketch in Central Park to celebrate Earth Day. If you're looking to sketch or paint a beautiful local landscape, you can do so with the League at this free workshop led by renowned League instructor Ricky Mujica at the Arthur Ross Pinetum in Central Park. Practice plein-air alongside other artists and make Mother Nature your muse in a fun event that mimics the practice of many of The League’s upcoming spring and summer classes. Then, share your artwork online via #ArtmakersEarth and after the event, Mujica will select three winners on Instagram. Winning artists will receive a free plein-air painting kit courtesy of The League’s Art Supply Store. It'll be on Friday, April 22, at 4pm in the Arthur Ross Pinetum in Central Park (near 86th Street Transverse).

Earth Day service at Queens Farm
Photograph: Dominick Totino

Earth Day service at Queens Farm

Queens Farm has been a functioning farm since 1697, making it one of the oldest bits of arable land in New York State. Sign up for their Earth Day Volunteer Service Day and get stuck in mulching, weeding, composting, and tiding. Along with getting great gardening tips, you’re also welcome to attend talks with the beekeeper and take a tractor-drawn hayride.

Free entry to National Parks!
Photograph: Shutterstock

Free entry to National Parks!

  • Things to do
  • City Life

To celebrate National Park Week—which this year run from April 16 through 24—parks across the country will waive entrance fees on Saturday. Time to add "visit a park!" to your weekend to-do list! According to the National Park Service, there are a total of 24 national parks in the state of New York that host over 8 million visitors on an annual basis. Although we've got a whole list of the best parks to enjoy all year round, we must call out to some that we think are really deserving of your attention given the celebratory aura that National Park Week brings along with it.

Hila The Killa at Rubulad
Photograph: Duncan Ballantine @mylifeincelluloid

Hila The Killa at Rubulad

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Thirty-two-year-old Hila Perry, aka Hila The Killa, dons an inflatable, wearable ball covered in spandex made to look like the globe and raps about the Earth and ways we can help save it from climate change and pollution. You may have already seen this hard-to-miss act. She's gone viral on TikTok for a video of her rapping "Wet Ass Planet," her parody cover of Cardi B's "WAP," in Times Square. Perry has also performed at House of Yes and Caveat as The Earth. She's performed as Planet Earth on the street, at city-hosted events in parks and even at The Shed at Hudson Yards. This Earth Day, she'll be busking around and also headlining an Earth Day event at Rubulad.  

Recommended
