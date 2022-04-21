The New York Botanical Garden is celebrating Earth Day all weekend with live music, games, food, arts and crafts, and Q&As with scientists and horticulturists!

Head out for the day, specifically to NYBG's Daffodil Hill, where you can enjoy music inspired by nature, including Ali Dineen (Saturday, noon–2pm), guitar-and-bass duo Endless Field (Saturday, 2–4pm), guitar and harmonica player Noé Socha (Sunday, noon–2pm), and vocal-instrumental trio The Ladles (Sunday, 2–4pm). Meanwhile, an array of dishes will be offered by ecofriendly local food purveyors presented by Bronx Night Market and classic lawn games will be available to play. Don't miss eco-artisan demonstrations and arts and crafts activities using plant-based dyes and recycled materials. On both days, NYBG scientists will answer your questions and staff will showcase preserved plant specimens. On Sunday, staff from Bronx Green-Up, will talk about the community greening project. For more live music, head to the Native Plant Garden between noon and 3pm with contemporary music ensemble Contemporaneous.