Go to a dinner party with a magician at the McKittrick Hotel next month

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday October 18 2017, 6:23pm

Photograph: Courtesy McKittrick Hotel

The home of Sleep No More throwing a run of lavish new dinner parties starting this November. The series, dubbed The Illusionists Table, brings illusionist, storyteller and mentalist Scott Silven to the table at the McKittrick Hotel, who will tantalize audiences while they dine on a three-course meal by Chef Pascal Leseac'h. 

Previews for the intimate dinner begin on October 23, with the full run launching November 1 and running through mid-January. Tickets run $145–$175. There is no word yet on whether or not Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in attending (he's a regular at Sleep No More).

You can learn more here

