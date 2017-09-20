  • Blog
  • LOL
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps seeing Sleep No More during visits to NYC

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday September 20 2017, 2:48pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu keeps seeing Sleep No More during visits to NYC
Photograph: Alick Crossley

If Mike Pence can attend Hamilton: An American Musical, then apparently Benjamin Netanyahu can slip on a mask for some immersive theater. According to Page Six, the Israeli Prime Minister has repeatedly hit up Sleep No More at the McKittrick Hotel—at which participants wear masks and wander through tableaux inspired by Shakespeare's Macbeth—with one visit last year and two in the last week. Maybe after politely shaking hands at the UN General Assembly Bibi needed some time to himself—to anonymously explore his dark impulses with other rich people in masks? Or are we at the point in which Sleep No More is the only place in NYC where you can get some silence? 

Although he allegedly showed up with a massive retinue of Secret Service agents, Netanyahu fully embraced the experience—mask and all—before heading out to dinner with his wife, Sara. 

If you're hitting Bushwig this weekend, keep an eye out: you never know which members of the United Nations Security Council will be hiding out in full geesh

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 282 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest