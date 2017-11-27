Go to a massive winter carnival on Staten Island this holiday season

A post shared by merrick (@me_productions) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Oodles of holiday markets, pop-up shops and festivals have sprung up in New York over the past month. From Bryant Park to Industry City, the holiday spirit is being thrust upon Gothamites (whether we want it or not). Over the weekend, another festival debuted on Staten Island, and it is nothing short of sprawling. At 85,000 square feet, Winter Wonderland Staten Island is a go-to destination for anyone who's feeling festive in NYC this winter.

The attraction has taken over Richmond County Bank Ballpark, which is home to the Staten Island Yankees during the summer. With an ice-skating rink, a holiday market, nightly Christmas light shows, rides and much, much more, the “Wonderland” could just as well be called a carnival. There’s an igloo–themed bar. There’s a life-size gingerbread house that puts the one in Madison Square Park to shame. Heck, there’s even a minigolf course.

Winter Wonderland is open through Saturday, December 23. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

