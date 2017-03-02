  • Blog
Go to a pop-up speakeasy in a historic gilded age apartment on Saturday

By David Goldberg Posted: Thursday March 2 2017, 2:12pm

Photograph: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

With the weather going completely insane, you might as well throw caution to the wind this weekend and wear a flapper dress. This Saturday, party like Daisy Buchanan (if she ever deigned to go to downtown Manhattan) at a Gatsby-style get-down held in a historic Gilded Age apartment near Astor Place. The special event, hosted by the Big Maven adventure group, invites you to toast with Prohibiton-era booze and vittles, revel with magicians and check out vintage antiques and parlor games. Boys, better get your tuxedos pressed. 

If you're looking to double-down on historic NYC tours, you can join big Maven for a walk through the Gilded Age Tilden Mansion earlier in the day. 

Pop Up Speakeasy in a Gilded Age Apartment goes down on March 4 from 8–11pm. Admission for the event is $59. You'll receive the location with registration

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

