Go to a pop-up speakeasy in a historic gilded age apartment on Saturday

With the weather going completely insane, you might as well throw caution to the wind this weekend and wear a flapper dress. This Saturday, party like Daisy Buchanan (if she ever deigned to go to downtown Manhattan) at a Gatsby-style get-down held in a historic Gilded Age apartment near Astor Place. The special event, hosted by the Big Maven adventure group, invites you to toast with Prohibiton-era booze and vittles, revel with magicians and check out vintage antiques and parlor games. Boys, better get your tuxedos pressed.

If you're looking to double-down on historic NYC tours, you can join big Maven for a walk through the Gilded Age Tilden Mansion earlier in the day.

Pop Up Speakeasy in a Gilded Age Apartment goes down on March 4 from 8–11pm. Admission for the event is $59. You'll receive the location with registration.