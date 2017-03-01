What is going on? It’s 71 degrees out today but it’s going to snow on Friday

Mother Nature must be having fun watching New Yorkers try to figure out how to dress every morning.

New York is supposed to reach a high of 71 degrees today. Later this week, snow flurries are forecasted on Friday. What the in the actual hell is going on?

Near record highs on Wednesday with a chance of strong thunderstorms before temperatures drop below normal for the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/YuALFRrs1t — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 27, 2017

We have already experienced a brief snowstorm, followed by a polar vortex, then record high temperatures for February. So far, 2017 is shaping up to be the year of the surprising whiplash—from politics to the Super Bowl winners to that insane Oscars upset. And now the weather.

One can only hope that the sun will come out tomorrow and this March Madness won’t continue for the rest of the year.