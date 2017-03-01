  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

What is going on? It’s 71 degrees out today but it’s going to snow on Friday

By Hannah Streck Posted: Wednesday March 1 2017, 12:26pm

What is going on? It’s 71 degrees out today but it’s going to snow on Friday
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/samchills

Mother Nature must be having fun watching New Yorkers try to figure out how to dress every morning.

New York is supposed to reach a high of 71 degrees today. Later this week, snow flurries are forecasted on Friday. What the in the actual hell is going on? 

We have already experienced a brief snowstorm, followed by a polar vortex, then record high temperatures for February. So far, 2017 is shaping up to be the year of the surprising whiplash—from politics to the Super Bowl winners to that insane Oscars upset. And now the weather.

One can only hope that the sun will come out tomorrow and this March Madness won’t continue for the rest of the year.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 7 Posts

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest